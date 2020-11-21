Iowa football at Penn State: Live score updates, how to watch

Penn State is 0-4 for the first time since 2001. Will it be 0-5 for the first time ever? Well, Saturday’s betting line has gone from Iowa as a narrow favorite to Penn State being favored by a point at kickoff.

The Hawkeyes aren’t overlooking the Nittany Lions anyway.

“It just doesn’t add up,” Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz said of Penn State’s record, “especially when you watch the film.”

If PSU does fall to 0-5, though, it will continue a trend this year that has seen the West rise up as the superior Big Ten division for a change.

The Lions enter the game with questions at quarterback. Sean Clifford was a returning starter this season but he was benched in last week’s loss to Nebraska in favor of Will Levis. Both could see the field this week against an Iowa defense that has become “Pick U” the last few seasons.

Here’s the complete breakdown from Jeff Johnson and our staff picks. Stay tuned for live updates below.

Iowa at Penn State game details

Kickoff time: 2:40 p.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 384

Listen online: TuneIn