Iowa football at Penn State: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

Iowa (2-2) seeks to extend its winning streak as it hits the road again this week to face Penn State (0-4) in Big Ten football Saturday in State College, Pa.
Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.
Iowa at Penn State game details
Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV: Big Ten Network [Channel finder]
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app
Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]
Satellite radio: Sirius XM 384
Listen online: TuneIn
Follow on Twitter: @jeje66, @GazetteOnIowa
Iowa at Penn State predictions
Mike Hlas — What if I’d told you 30 days ago that Coastal Carolina and Liberty would be ranked on Nov. 21 while Iowa and Penn State would not? Well I did, and you didn’t listen. Pay attention! Iowa 24, Penn State 21
Jeff Johnson — Perhaps the Big Ten should consider kicking out Penn State and Michigan in order to enhance its national profile. Iowa 31, Penn State 21
J.R. Ogden — Is this a good Iowa team? A decent team? I’m so confused. Penn State 21, Iowa 18
Ben Visser — One team has won games and the other team hasn’t. Iowa 27, Penn State 20
Beth Malicki — I’ve spent the good part of this week trying to figure out which groups of athletes can and cannot gather and have spectators and how many and I’m still confused. Iowa 31, Penn State 24
Todd Brommelkamp — It was my understanding there’d be no math, but Kirk Ferentz is right. Something doesn’t add up about Penn State’s 0-4 start. Penn State 24, Iowa 21
