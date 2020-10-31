How America picks Northwestern-Iowa

With neither team ranked, there aren’t a lot of predictions floating around the U.S. on Saturday’s Northwestern-Iowa football game.

How’s that for a preamble? Now, here are the picks:

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: Iowa, 23-20

Gabe Salgado, Athlon Sports: Northwestern, 24-23

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press: Iowa, 24-23

Michael Jenkins, Covers.com: Northwestern +2.5

Chris Bengel, CBSsports.com: Iowa -2.5

Josh Slagler, MLive.com: Iowa, 23-17

Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch: Northwestern, 30-28

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Iowa, 26-23

Inside NU: Eleven of the 15 panelists pick Northwestern to win.

Jeff Johnson, The Gazette: Iowa, 23-17

Sports Illustrated: Two panelists pick Iowa, two pick Northwestern Sam McKewon, Omaha