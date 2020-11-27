Iowa football vs. Nebraska: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

No. 24 Iowa (3-2) seeks to increase its winning streak to four and its series winning streak against Nebraska to six as it hosts the Huskers (1-3) Friday.

Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.

Iowa vs. Nebraska game details

Kickoff time: Noon CT

TV: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 195

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @jeje66, @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa

Iowa vs. Nebraska predictions

Mike Hlas — I listened to the first half of last Saturday’s Illinois-Nebraska game on satellite radio. It was like Les Nessman’s WKRP broadcast when he proclaimed live turkeys dropped from a helicopter were splattering on a shopping mall parking lot “like sacks of wet cement.” As God as my witness, I thought the Huskers had a football program. Iowa 42, Nebraska 14

Jeff Johnson — Did you know Monowi, Neb., is the smallest town in the United States? Located in the northwest part of the state, 6 miles from South Dakota, Monowi has one resident: 84-year-old Elsie Eiler. Sorry about this pick, Elsie. Iowa 38, Nebraska 20

J.R. Ogden — I’m a believer. Now. Iowa 43, Nebraska 21

Ben Visser — The ’90s were 30 years ago. Thirty!! Iowa 38, Nebraska 14

Beth Malicki — I’ve spent more time trying to come up with creative, purposeful activities to force my three teenagers to enjoy the holiday with mom and dad than I have spent sleeping. Iowa 31, Nebraska 17

Todd Brommelkamp — I’m channeling my inner Husker here. It’s that little part of our brain that makes us think Larry the Cable Guy is funny, cargo shorts are high fashion and our team is actually much better than it is. Iowa 44, Nebraska 21

