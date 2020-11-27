Iowa Football

Iowa football vs. Nebraska: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57), with offensive lineman Justin Britt (63), carries the Heroes Game Trophy follo
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57), with offensive lineman Justin Britt (63), carries the Heroes Game Trophy following an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Iowa won 27-24. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
No. 24 Iowa (3-2) seeks to increase its winning streak to four and its series winning streak against Nebraska to six as it hosts the Huskers (1-3) Friday.

Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.

Iowa vs. Nebraska game details

Kickoff time: Noon CT

TV: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 195

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @jeje66, @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa

Iowa vs. Nebraska predictions

Mike Hlas — I listened to the first half of last Saturday’s Illinois-Nebraska game on satellite radio. It was like Les Nessman’s WKRP broadcast when he proclaimed live turkeys dropped from a helicopter were splattering on a shopping mall parking lot “like sacks of wet cement.” As God as my witness, I thought the Huskers had a football program. Iowa 42, Nebraska 14

Jeff Johnson — Did you know Monowi, Neb., is the smallest town in the United States? Located in the northwest part of the state, 6 miles from South Dakota, Monowi has one resident: 84-year-old Elsie Eiler. Sorry about this pick, Elsie. Iowa 38, Nebraska 20

J.R. Ogden — I’m a believer. Now. Iowa 43, Nebraska 21

Ben Visser — The ’90s were 30 years ago. Thirty!! Iowa 38, Nebraska 14

Beth Malicki — I’ve spent more time trying to come up with creative, purposeful activities to force my three teenagers to enjoy the holiday with mom and dad than I have spent sleeping. Iowa 31, Nebraska 17

Todd Brommelkamp — I’m channeling my inner Husker here. It’s that little part of our brain that makes us think Larry the Cable Guy is funny, cargo shorts are high fashion and our team is actually much better than it is. Iowa 44, Nebraska 21

More Iowa football coverage

» Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum ‘checks all the boxes,’ and he keeps getting better

» Iowa football vs. Nebraska breakdown: Pregame analysis, prediction

» Vegan diet has Iowa OT Alaric Jackson feeling ‘more energized’ this season

» Fun Facts: Nebraska vs. Iowa football

» Iowa faces another week of wondering who the opponent’s quarterback is going to be

» Iowa football: 5 things to know about Nebraska

» Iowa football depth chart: True freshman Yahya Black enters 2-deeps at defensive end

» Iowa’s improvement up front defensively plays big role in 3-game win streak

