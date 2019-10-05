Iowa at Michigan preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

No. 14 Iowa (4-0, 1-0) takes on No. 19 Michigan (3-1, 1-1) in a pivotal Big Ten football game Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Here our predictions, plus pregame coverage and details on how to follow the game.

Did you know ... Saturday is homecoming in Ann Arbor and Iowa has won its last two games during homecoming at Michigan Stadium?

Iowa-Michigan predictions

Line: Michigan -4

Marc Morehouse — Is Michigan the Brylcreem or the High Karate of the Big Ten? (Those are men’s hygiene products from the industrial revolution, kids.) Iowa 27, Michigan 14

Mike Hlas — I take all my cues from Las Vegas, which picks Michigan to win. It also explains the fake Pyramids, fake Eiffel Tower and fake volcano in my front yard. Michigan 20, Iowa 17

Jeff Johnson — Prediction: Iowa will not get over 600 yards of offense in this game. Iowa 24, Michigan 23

Beth Malicki — In this era of fake news, a good way to spot the good guys (and gals) are entities that run corrections. Here goes mine: last week I shared that my Enneagram personality type is a 9. That’s my husband’s score, as he’s the Peacemaker. I’m a 7, the Enthusiast, who’s known as “distractible and fun-loving.” Hence the need for a correction. Iowa 27, Michigan 23

Ben Visser — Remember when Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh climbed a tree to impress a recruit? He might need to find another tree to hide behind after this game. Iowa 35, Michigan 21

Todd Brommelkamp — Wisconsin exposed the Wolverines as pretenders. Another loss sends Michigan closer to the “Middle of the Road” and makes Iowa the “Talk of the Town.” Iowa 26, Michigan 24

Pregame links

» No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan: The Big Analysis

» Michigan: Iowa football’s biggest game since end of 2015 season

» Kirk Ferentz’s super secret to success on the road? Do your job

» Iowa Hawkeyes have been ball hogs so far

» Iowa vs. Michigan Fun Facts: Ken Burns edition

» Mailbag: Who are Iowa’s overachievers and underachievers so far in 2019?

» Iowa receiver Oliver Martin returns to Michigan to face former team

» Iowa hopes to break out of ‘survival’ mode this week with injuries

» Iowa football: 5 Things to know about Michigan

Follow Iowa vs. Michigan

Time: 11:05 a.m. CT

TV: Fox

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KGYM-AM 1600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @marcmorehouse, @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa