Iowa Football

How America is picking Iowa-Michigan

We have disagreement, blue states and black (and gold) states

Iowa’s Derrell Johnson-Koulianos (15) collects a touchdown pass in front of Michigan’s James Rogers (18) during the Hawkeyes’ 38-28 win over the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on 10.16.10. (The Gazette)
Iowa’s Derrell Johnson-Koulianos (15) collects a touchdown pass in front of Michigan’s James Rogers (18) during the Hawkeyes’ 38-28 win over the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on 10.16.10. (The Gazette)

Two ranked teams, and disagreement. If it sounds like college football before kickoff, you are correct. Iowa and Michigan, to be precise.

Click on the links to get the prognosticators’ rationales.

SI.com: Seven of the eight panelists pick Michigan

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press: Michigan, 28-21

Detroit Free Press: Three of the four panelists pick Michigan

Dallas Morning News: Seven of the nine panelists pick Michigan to win

Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports: Iowa with the 3.5 points

USA TODAY: Five of the six panelists pick Michigan

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit News: Three of the five panelists pick Michigan to cover a 5-point spread:

Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune: Teddy loves the Hawkeyes to cover

The Oregonian: Two of the three panelists pick Iowa

J. Brady McCollough, Los Angeles Times: Iowa, 24-20

James Kratch, NJ.com: Iowa with the 3.5 points

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: Michigan, 26-22

Dave Matter, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Iowa, 20-17

Colin Cowherd, Fox Sports: Michigan, 26-20

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
HER Magazine Luncheon Series Women in Business
HER Women in Business Luncheon Series

Join us in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, October 10, 2019 for the Fall HER Women in Business Luncheon featuring keynote speaker Courtney Smock

Get your ticket now
Iowa Ideas Conference

Iowa Ideas Conference 2019! October 3rd - 4th downtown Cedar Rapids. Full schedule including keynotes, sessions and panelists are ready to view.

Read More
Local Garage Sales!

Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun!

Search Now

Bob Wojnowski, Detroit News: Michigan, 27-17

Marc Morehouse, Cedar Rapids Gazette: Iowa, 27-17

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa at Michigan preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

Michigan: Iowa football's biggest game since end of 2015 season

Kirk Ferentz's super secret to success on the road? Do your job

Hlastradamus Odds Pod: Iowa-Michigan memories and picks

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hy-Vee data breach: List of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City area gas stations, restaurants affected

Biden campaign: Trump trying to pick his opponent with 'bogus' attack ads

Pence to return to Iowa to promote passage of USMCA trade deal

'It's heartbreaking': Inside the decision to cancel Grinnell College's football season

Climate strike with activist Greta Thunberg draws thousands in Iowa City

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.