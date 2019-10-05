How America is picking Iowa-Michigan

Two ranked teams, and disagreement. If it sounds like college football before kickoff, you are correct. Iowa and Michigan, to be precise.

SI.com: Seven of the eight panelists pick Michigan

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press: Michigan, 28-21

Detroit Free Press: Three of the four panelists pick Michigan

Dallas Morning News: Seven of the nine panelists pick Michigan to win

Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports: Iowa with the 3.5 points

USA TODAY: Five of the six panelists pick Michigan

Detroit News: Three of the five panelists pick Michigan to cover a 5-point spread:

Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune: Teddy loves the Hawkeyes to cover

The Oregonian: Two of the three panelists pick Iowa

J. Brady McCollough, Los Angeles Times: Iowa, 24-20

James Kratch, NJ.com: Iowa with the 3.5 points

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: Michigan, 26-22

Dave Matter, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Iowa, 20-17

Colin Cowherd, Fox Sports: Michigan, 26-20

Bob Wojnowski, Detroit News: Michigan, 27-17

Marc Morehouse, Cedar Rapids Gazette: Iowa, 27-17