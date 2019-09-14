Iowa vs. Iowa State preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

In a light week on the college football schedule, Iowa State (1-0) hosting No. 19 Iowa (2-0) is sure to draw plenty of eyes around the nation.

Here are our predictions, plus details on how to follow the game.

Iowa-Iowa State predictions

Line — Iowa -2.5

Marc Morehouse — In my mind, it’s Hamm’s cans fighting against Busch Light cans, fighting for the right to party. Iowa 24, Iowa State 14

Mike Hlas — A warning: The last time I got anything right about this matchup is when I predicted it would be a total bore. Which was last year, actually. Iowa State 21, Iowa 20

Jeff Johnson — The winner of this game will get bragging rights for an entire year. Will it be Applebee’s or Vue Rooftop? Iowa 27, Iowa State 24 (4OT)

Beth Malicki — Pro Tip: This afternoon there will be no lines at Target or Hy-Vee and your family will bypass the crowds at the apple orchard. You’ll also have a severe case of FOMO. Iowa 28, Iowa State 26

Ben Visser — Anyone who says they’re confident in their Cy-Hawk prediction is a liar. That being said, Matt Campbell has to win this game at some point, right? Iowa State 17, Iowa 14

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Todd Brommelkamp — Weeks of anticipation and hype. The buzz of ESPN’s College GameDay. All capped off by a pedestrian game. Iowa State 17, Iowa 16

How America is picking the Iowa-Iowa State game

Pregame links

» No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State: The Big Analysis

» For either Iowa or Iowa State fans, a torrent of torment awaits

» Iowa wide receivers gaining yards and respect

» Iowa’s Nico Ragaini dodges opponents, just as he did as a star lacrosse player

» Mailbag: Favorite Cy-Hawk trophy? The one Iowa State fans tore up, of course

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Local Garage Sales! Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun! Search Now

» Where are the tight ends? Iowa hasn’t used them much in first 2 games

» Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose feeling at home in ‘space’

» Iowa is leaking defensive backs going into the Cy-Hawk game

» Iowa State is Cedar Rapids Washington Warriors territory

» Matt Campbell on Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa: ‘You’re talking about a generational talent’

» Iowa guard Landan Paulsen cherishing long-awaited chance to start

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KGYM-AM 1600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7

Listen online: TuneIn

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Follow: @marcmorehouse, @Hlas, @BenVisser43, @GazetteOnIowa