Iowa vs. Iowa State preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

In a light week on the college football schedule, Iowa State (1-0) hosting No. 19 Iowa (2-0) is sure to draw plenty of eyes around the nation.
Here are our predictions, plus details on how to follow the game.
Iowa-Iowa State predictions
Line — Iowa -2.5
Marc Morehouse — In my mind, it’s Hamm’s cans fighting against Busch Light cans, fighting for the right to party. Iowa 24, Iowa State 14
Mike Hlas — A warning: The last time I got anything right about this matchup is when I predicted it would be a total bore. Which was last year, actually. Iowa State 21, Iowa 20
Jeff Johnson — The winner of this game will get bragging rights for an entire year. Will it be Applebee’s or Vue Rooftop? Iowa 27, Iowa State 24 (4OT)
Beth Malicki — Pro Tip: This afternoon there will be no lines at Target or Hy-Vee and your family will bypass the crowds at the apple orchard. You’ll also have a severe case of FOMO. Iowa 28, Iowa State 26
Ben Visser — Anyone who says they’re confident in their Cy-Hawk prediction is a liar. That being said, Matt Campbell has to win this game at some point, right? Iowa State 17, Iowa 14
Todd Brommelkamp — Weeks of anticipation and hype. The buzz of ESPN’s College GameDay. All capped off by a pedestrian game. Iowa State 17, Iowa 16
How America is picking the Iowa-Iowa State game
Watch, Listen Live
Time: 3 p.m. CT
TV: FS1
Watch online: Fox Sports Go
Radio: WMT-AM 600, KGYM-AM 1600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7
Listen online: TuneIn
