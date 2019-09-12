Fun Facts: Iowa vs. Iowa State, the Bob Dylan edition

Iowa, Iowa State. These are the facts:

1. Iowa has won its last seven road openers. Iowa State has won its last seven home games.

2. This is Iowa State’s third-straight home game against an Iowa team. The Cyclones played Drake last Dec. 1, then opened this season against Northern Iowa.

3. Iowa is fourth nationally in total defense, yards allowed per pass attempt, and time of possession.

4. Iowa State’s 188 yards at Iowa last year was the Cyclones’ lowest total in Matt Campbell’s 39 games as their coach.

5. The Hawkeyes are nationally ranked. The Cyclones aren’t, but they’re 5-4 against ranked teams since 2017. The wins were over (coaches’ poll) No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 12 TCU and No. 18 Memphis in 2017, and No. 21 Oklahoma State and No. 6 West Virginia last year.

6. Last year, Iowa’s tight ends had 90 receptions while Iowa State’s had 25. This year, ISU tight ends caught five passes in the Cyclones’ one game, while Hawkeye tight ends have totaled four catches through two games.

7. Iowa is 1-6 when it was one of the two teams at a College GameDay site. That covers two games in Iowa City (1996 and 2006), one apiece at Northwestern (1995), Ohio State (1997) and Penn State (2009, the only win), the 2015 Big Ten championship game, and the 2016 Rose Bowl.

8. The two most famous Iowans in professional sports this millennium are Kurt Warner and Zach Johnson. Warner went to Northern Iowa, Johnson to Drake.

9. Centerville, Iowa is almost exactly the same distance to Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium as it is Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium. Thus, Centerville is well-named. Its original name was Chaldea, but it was later named “Senterville” after William Tandy Senter, who served Tennessee in the U.S. House of Representatives. The name was changed to “Centerville” upon incorporation.

10. In the fall semester of 2018, Iowa had 1,743 students from China. Iowa State had 1,335. ISU had 671 students from India, Iowa 275.

11. Bob Dylan will perform at Iowa State’s Stephens Auditorium on Oct. 23. Here is his set list for his concert in Kilkenny, Ireland, two months ago. There is some American music lore among those songs.

12. Iowa State’s next game is against Louisiana Monroe and Iowa’s is against Middle Tennessee. For the public, they are what you might call lulls.

After Alabama beat New Mexico State 62-10 last Saturday, Alabama Coach Nick Saban said “We can only play the people who are willing to play us, all right. I’ve said my opinion about 12 Power Five schools — that’s what I would rather do. But other people don’t agree with that. I’d rather play 10 SEC games and then play two other Power Five schools so all the games are exciting for the fans, all the games are good football.”

Someone should tell San Diego State. The Aztecs beat UCLA last Saturday, and are 5-1 against Pac-12 teams since the start of the 2017 season.

But Saban and Alabama are serious about scheduling good nonconference teams. They have neutral-site games lined up against USC and Miami, and home-and-away two-game series with Texas, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Oklahoma.

New Mexico State returns to Tuscaloosa in 2021.