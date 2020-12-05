Iowa football at Illinois: Live score updates, how to watch

It’s December and still time for regular-season Big Ten football. No. 19 Iowa (4-2) visits Illinois (2-3) Saturday afternoon in a Big Ten West matchup as the Hawkeyes seek their fifth straight win.

In this odd pandemic season that will go well into December, those playing often unseen roles might be more important than ever — just look at the Iowa student managers.

Illinois is returning to action after its game against Ohio State last week was canceled due to COVID-19. So far, Iowa has been lucky in that regard and still hopes to play all of its scheduled games.

That means more opportunities for breakout players to emerge, like Shaun Beyer, who is finding his way at tight end. And it means the Hawkeyes can be one of the few teams to achieve end-of-season satisfaction.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the matchup from Jeff Johnson and our staff picks. Stay tuned for live updates.

8:10 1st: Illinois 7, Iowa 0

Illinois struck first after a mess of a first drive from Iowa. The Hawkeyes punted after starting from their 14, taking a sack on second down and using a timeout before third down with only 10 players on the field.

The Illini went 70 yards in nine plays, scoring on Brandon Peters' 24-yard strike to Daniel Barker. Illinois converted three third downs on the possession, including the TD, an 18-yard Peters pass to a diving Chase Brown and a 13-yard Peters run up the middle.

 

Iowa at Illinois game details

Kickoff time: 2:40 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Live stream: FoxSports.com

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 207

Listen online: TuneIn

Iowa at Illinois live updates

 

