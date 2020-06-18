Iowa transfer linebacker Dillon Doyle announces he'll play football at Baylor

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linebacker Dillon Doyle announced Thursday via Twitter that he will transfer to Baylor to continue his college football career.

A redshirt sophomore to be, Doyle is the son of former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who resigned Monday after facing accusations of bullying and racially insensitive comments and actions. Dillon Doyle announced last week he was entering the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“I’m excited to announce my decision to attend and compete for Baylor University,” Doyle said on Twitter. “I’d like to thank Coach (Dave) Aranda and (assistant) Coach (Ron) Roberts for the opportunity, and I want to thank everyone that has helped and supported me throughout my recruitment. Baylor provides a special situation to be a part of a culture with world-class people and coaches every day, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Doyle, an Iowa City West graduate, played in four games as a true freshman for Iowa but was able to retain his redshirt. This past season, he played in all 13 games and had 23 total tackles.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com