oniowapod celebrates Opening Day (the Iowa spring football version)

Yes, today is the opener … for spring football.

C’mon, what did you think the #oniowapod was going to say?

The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman and I nerded out on Kirk Ferentz’s Tuesday news conference. We talked 4-2-5 defense, slot receiver and, of course, defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon’s unveiling.

I have to say, it felt really good. I know it’s baseball’s opening day. We’ll check that out later with a Hamm’s.

We talked Iowa spring, the NFL draft and a lot of hoops. Iowa men’s basketball woke up in the NCAA Tournament. It was a moral victory and, yeah, that’s not the goal, but it was a notch up. Big things still out there for Iowa hoops. I totally get skepticism toward next year, but let’s not get too catastrophic thinking for hoops yet. Wait until at least September.

