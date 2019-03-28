Iowa Football

#oniowapod celebrates Opening Day (the Iowa spring football version)

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Yes, today is the opener … for spring football.

C’mon, what did you think the #oniowapod was going to say?

The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman and I nerded out on Kirk Ferentz’s Tuesday news conference. We talked 4-2-5 defense, slot receiver and, of course, defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon’s unveiling.

I have to say, it felt really good. I know it’s baseball’s opening day. We’ll check that out later with a Hamm’s.

We talked Iowa spring, the NFL draft and a lot of hoops. Iowa men’s basketball woke up in the NCAA Tournament. It was a moral victory and, yeah, that’s not the goal, but it was a notch up. Big things still out there for Iowa hoops. I totally get skepticism toward next year, but let’s not get too catastrophic thinking for hoops yet. Wait until at least September.

Click below to listen, or subscribe and download on iTunesStitcherGoogle Play or Soundcloud.

