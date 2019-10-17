HLASTRADAMUS ODDS PODCAST

Hlastradamus Odds Pod: Picking futures and Week 8 college football games

Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims catches a pass for a touchdown over Iowa State defensive back Tyler Rodgers on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. (Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports)
The Gazette

Mike Hlas and Tim Sullivan are looking to the future on this week’s Hlastradamus Odds Pod.

Which futures — in any sport — are we watching at ELITE Sportsbook?

Plus, as always, picks against the spread for Week 8 of college football, including Iowa-Purdue, Iowa State-Texas Tech and our locks of the week.

