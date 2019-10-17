Hlastradamus Odds Pod: Picking futures and Week 8 college football games

Mike Hlas and Tim Sullivan are looking to the future on this week’s Hlastradamus Odds Pod.
Which futures — in any sport — are we watching at ELITE Sportsbook?
Plus, as always, picks against the spread for Week 8 of college football, including Iowa-Purdue, Iowa State-Texas Tech and our locks of the week.
MORE HLASTRADAMUS ODDS PODCAST ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Legal options to stop RAGBRAI rival appear limited
- Cycling fans fear future of RAGBRAI tradition
- Iowa high school football projected playoff pairings, with 2 weeks to go
- Iowa man finds blood-flooded basement at home
- Purdue at No. 23 Iowa: The Big Analysis
- Man who robbed Iowa City pizza delivery driver arrested