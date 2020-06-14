Iowa Football

Iowa safety Jack Koerner tweets his gratitude, says he'll be OK after Friday night jet-ski accident

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) is sacked by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) in
Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) is sacked by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) in the second quarter at an Iowa Hawkeyes football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa football safety Jack Koerner tweeted his gratitude to fans and other well wishers Sunday after a jet-ski accident early Friday evening in Missouri left him and a friend in the hospital.

“I want to thank everyone who has reached out, shown support and relayed prayers,” Koerner tweeted. “I’m going to be okay and look forward to making as fast a recovery as possible.”

A junior from West Des Moines Dowling, Koerner and friend Cole Coffin, were on a jet ski that collided with a boat in the Lake of the Ozarks, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Coffin was flown to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo., with serious injuries while Koerner was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

The driver of the boat and two passengers were unhurt.

According to Iowa’s sports information department, Koerner’s injuries are considered non-life threatening. He and his father, Gary, went to Lake of the Ozarks for the weekend with other West Des Moines families, after Iowa completed its first week of voluntary football workouts.

Koerner was a walk-on who earned a scholarship after starting 11 games last season.

“Please everyone continue to say prayers and show support to my good friend Cole,” Koerner tweeted.

“Watching the sun come up this morning we also realized how thankful we are for the brave (people) that jumped into the water to save the boys,” Gary Koerner tweeted. “Thank you! You are special people.”

