Iowa responds to independent review into football program's treatment of Black players

IOWA CITY — Kirk Ferentz got right to it.

The Iowa head football coach, going into his 22nd season, thought he had a healthy culture within his football program. On June 4, that changed.

Black former players unleashed a myriad raw emotion in regard to their standing and treatment in the program. An independent review was engaged and released Thursday. The findings punctuate what already was out there.

“As the review explains many of our Black players felt like they were not treated the same way as their white teammates. I was saddened and disappointed to learn of those feelings,” Ferentz said in opening remarks during a news conference. “Before June 4, I would’ve said we have a healthy program. The stories I’ve heard in the days and weeks that followed have changed that.”

Husch Blackwell, a law firm from St. Louis, Mo., conducted interviews with 111 individuals, including 45 current and 29 former players and 36 current and former employees. The 28-page report has this paragraph in its conclusion: “In sum, the program’s rules perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity. The program over-monitored players to the point that they experienced heightened anxiety and maintained a culture that allowed a small group of coaches to demean players.”

Ferentz and Iowa athletics director Gary Barta talked about power and authority and how that oftentimes came down to former strength coach Chris Doyle, who, in addition to strength coach, also was Iowa’s executive director of football and the main liaison with NFL scouts who visited campus.

“At one point in the report, he (Ferentz) acknowledges he gave too much responsibility and maybe too much unchecked authority to one individual, but beyond that, it’s broader than one person,” Barta said.

Ferentz expanded on this topic.

“To have one person with that much responsibility, in retrospect, was probably a mistake,” Ferentz said. “As we move forward, those will be diffused out a bit, so the players aren’t being corrected by the same person time and time and time again.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the report, Husch Blackwell provided Iowa with four personnel reports related to current and former employees that will be a part of those individuals’ confidential personnel records. Barta said the reports stemmed from allegations made toward individuals.

“We will and have begun the process of internal follow-up, that that internal follow-up will occur privately and it will evolve University HR policies and procedures,” Barta said. Barta did preface this statement by saying no more personnel changes are planned.

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s name came up a lot in the social media complaints. Ferentz and Barta were asked multiple questions about the head coach’s son and nine-year staff member.

Asked specifically about Brian Ferentz and linebackers coach Seth Wallace and whether or not they could move forward as Iowa staff members, Kirk Ferentz said, “There will be cases where, yeah, some special attention will be given, whether it’s mentoring, counseling, whatever, whatever steps we deem to be appropriate, to make sure that everybody is doing what they need to do to help our whole program move forward.”

Because of the father-son relationship, Barta has been Brian Ferentz’s official supervisor since he accepted the offensive line coach position in 2012.

“We really do have personnel discussions, we really do have performance evaluations,” Barta said. “I really do have conversations with Brian because of the fact that, you know, his dad is the head coach. But beyond that, again, we’ll take anything in those files and we’ll react to them based on what was written in those letters and react.”

Barta also said he had a conversation with UI President Bruce Harreld early on during this period. Harreld and Barta haven’t wavered in their belief that Ferentz can fix this. One point of contention brought up by Black players was the frequency of drug tests. Ferentz denied this in the report. The report states he reviewed the 2019-20 numbers and three players were tested three times, two of whom were white.

Barta has started a review of drug testing protocols and will work with an outside vendor to improve the process.

“We have reviewed our policies, protocols and procedures,” Barta said. “We feel those are where they need to be. We want to make sure that they’re transparent and consistent. We have not audited them on an annual basis, but for the next several years and maybe ongoing, from somebody outside of athletics, and moving toward that goal of transparency.”

Comments: (319) 398-8256; marc.morehouse@thegazette.com