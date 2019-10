Considering the historical competitiveness and stakes, Michigan might be Iowa’s best football rivalry.

The Gazette’s Mike Hlas and co-host Tim Sullivan share their memories of Hawkeyes-Wolverines games of the past and make their picks against the spread for Saturday’s game on the latest Hlastradamus Odds Pod.

And as always, we heave other Big 12 and Big Ten picks and their locks of the week.

Listen here, or subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Soundcloud