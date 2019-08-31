Iowa football vs. Miami (Ohio): Final score, stats, highlights and more

No. 20 Iowa got off to a bit of a slow start Saturday night against Miami (Ohio), but five different Hawkeyes scored touchdowns in a season-opening victory.

Final score: Iowa (1-0) 38, Miami (Ohio) (0-1) 14

» Morehouse: Hold your breath on Alaric Jackson's injury, but otherwise, Hawkeyes launch successfully

» Hlas: Hawkeyes get challenged, Hawkeyes respond

» Game Report: Play of the game, grades, noteworthy numbers, injuries and more

Nate Stanley threw 9-yard touchdown passes to both Brandon Smith and Oliver Martin — who was playing his first game as a Hawkeye after transferring from Michigan — and a 6-yard TD to Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a screen pass late in the fourth quarter.

The TD pass to Smith put Iowa up 10-7 — also the Hawkeyes' halftime lead — after the RedHawks had taken their first and only lead of the game in the second quarter.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Stanley finished 21 of 30 for 252 yards and three touchdowns. He completed passes to 10 different targets.

Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young added touchdown runs in the second half for Iowa. Sargent had a standout game with 91 rushing yards on 14 carries and 65 receiving yards on four catches — 156 total yards of offense.

Miami freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert threw two touchdown passes, but the RedHawks rushed for just 52 yards.

Scoring summary

IOWA — Keith Duncan 21 field goal (3-0 IOWA, 1:17 1st

M-OH — Jack Sorenson 11 pass from Brett Gabbert; Sam Sloman kick (7-3 M-OH, 11:54 2nd)

IOWA — Brandon Smith 9 pass from Nate Stanley; Duncan kick (10-7 IOWA, 8:20 2nd)

IOWA — Oliver Martin 9 pass from Stanley; Duncan kick (17-7 IOWA, 10:06 3rd)

IOWA — Mekhi Sargent 2 run; Duncan kick (24-7 IOWA, 6:25 3rd)

M-OH — Andrew Homer 20 pass from Gabbert; Sloman kick (24-14 IOWA, 12:53 4th)

IOWA — Toren Young 2 run; Duncan kick (31-14 IOWA, 5:56 4th)

IOWA — Ihmir Smith-Marsette 6 pass from Stanley; Duncan kick (38-14 IOWA, 3:03 4th)