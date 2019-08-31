Iowa vs. Miami (Ohio) preview: Time, TV, live stream, predictions

Iowa begins its 2019 football season under the lights Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium against Miami (Ohio).

Here are our predictions, plus information on how to watch and listen to the game.

Pregame coverage

Predictions

Marc Morehouse — Iowa needs to adopt a beer. Busch Light is Iowa State’s. I suggest Hamm’s. You know I’m right.

Iowa 34, Miami 7

Mike Hlas — Usually, I favor the MAC. Milk and Cookies, that is.

Iowa 45, Miami 21

Jeff Johnson — A 6:40 p.m. kick for this game? No. Just ... no.

Iowa 35, Miami 7

Beth Malicki — I shipped off my oldest to college and feel like a monster for not crying, not even one tear, at the farewell. Perhaps it’s due to the months worth of Pancheros wrappers I found under his bed.

Iowa 31, Miami 16

Ben Visser — Miami (Ohio) is like a Scooby Doo villain. When you first read the name you think it’s the Miami Hurricanes, but then you realize it’s just a dork in a mask that’s a subpar MAC team.

Iowa 38, Miami 17

Todd Brommelkamp — The RedHawks do not like to be referred to as Miami of Ohio. Whatever you do this weekend, do not refer to the school as Miami of Ohio. Got it? No Miami of Ohio references. None.

Iowa 41, Miami 10

How to watch, listen

Time: 6:40 p.m.

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7

Listen online: TuneIn

