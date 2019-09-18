Iowa, Iowa State say both marching bands 'have been the target of unacceptable behavior'

The athletics directors of the University of Iowa and Iowa State University issued a joint statement Wednesday, two days after Iowa said it was “made aware of inappropriate actions” toward its marching band, but those actions remain unclear.

Iowa AD Gary Barta and Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard said in the statement that “both the Hawkeye and Cyclone marching bands have been the target of unacceptable behavior at football games in Iowa City and Ames in recent years.

“Some of the conduct directed at the students in our respective marching bands recently has been rude, vulgar, and in some cases, violent. We should all feel embarrassed when students in the bands don’t feel safe when performing at an away game.

“Each of our athletics departments is committed to doing whatever is necessary to improve the environment for visiting school marching bands in the future. A significant part of the solution is insisting our fans help address this issue by showing more respect to our visitors. We owe it to these hardworking performers to have a safe stage on which they can showcase their spirit and talent.”

That statement comes after Barta said Monday that he had contacted ISU “to gather additional information” about whatever occurred Saturday.

Pollard, in a Tuesday news conference, said “it’s tough to comment on this situation because all we know is Iowa issued a press release.”

“What we do know is the band traveled here with four police officers — one from the University of Iowa and three deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s office.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Our police chief, Chief (Michael) Newton, spoke with the police chief at the University of Iowa and not one of those four officers saw anything, reported anything and, most importantly, had anybody in the band or any of the band directors share anything with them about anything that happened the day they were here,” he said. “Those four officers were with them the entire day.”