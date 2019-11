Iowa football at Wisconsin: Live updates, How to watch

No. 18 Iowa (6-2, 3-2) and No. 13 Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) square off in a Big Ten West football game Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Stay tuned for live updates.

1st Quarter thread

Iowa 0, Wisconsin 0

9:56 1st:Iowa's first play of the game went for a first down as tight end Sam LaPorta picked up 16 yards. Nate Stanley had no time on third-and-3 and was sacked by Matt Henningsen for a loss of 8 to stop the drive.

12:41 1st:The Badgers picked up a first down on Jack Coan's 12-yard pass to Kendric Pryor but Iowa got a stop with back-to-back incomplete passes. Wisconsin was flagged twice on its opening drive.

Watch, listen live

Time: 3:06 p.m. CT

TV: Fox

Watch online:Fox Sports Go

Radio:WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen online:TuneIn

Follow:@marcmorehouse,@Hlas,@JSteppe1,@GazetteOnIowa

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Pregame links

No. 18 Iowa at No. 13 Wisconsin: The Big Analysis

For Iowa QB Nate Stanley, Wisconsin game is far more than a trip home

Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor looks to get back on track against Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes vow to forget their last game at Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium

Upset Wisconsin, or Iowa is toast in the Big Ten West

Iowa football: 5 Things to know about Wisconsin