Iowa football at Wisconsin: Live updates, How to watch

No. 18 Iowa (6-2, 3-2) and No. 13 Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) square off in a Big Ten West football game Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Stay tuned for live updates.

1st Quarter thread

Iowa 0, Wisconsin 0

9:56 1st: Iowa's first play of the game went for a first down as tight end Sam LaPorta picked up 16 yards. Nate Stanley had no time on third-and-3 and was sacked by Matt Henningsen for a loss of 8 to stop the drive.

12:41 1st: The Badgers picked up a first down on Jack Coan's 12-yard pass to Kendric Pryor but Iowa got a stop with back-to-back incomplete passes. Wisconsin was flagged twice on its opening drive.

Watch, listen live

Time: 3:06 p.m. CT

TV: Fox

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

