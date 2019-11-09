Iowa Football

Iowa football at Wisconsin: Live updates, How to watch

No. 13 Badgers host No. 18 Hawkeyes in battle for Heartland Trophy

Camp Randall Stadium is seen during an Iowa Hawkeyes football game with the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
No. 18 Iowa (6-2, 3-2) and No. 13 Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) square off in a Big Ten West football game Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Stay tuned for live updates.

1st Quarter thread

Iowa 0, Wisconsin 0

9:56 1st: Iowa's first play of the game went for a first down as tight end Sam LaPorta picked up 16 yards. Nate Stanley had no time on third-and-3 and was sacked by Matt Henningsen for a loss of 8 to stop the drive.

12:41 1st: The Badgers picked up a first down on Jack Coan's 12-yard pass to Kendric Pryor but Iowa got a stop with back-to-back incomplete passes. Wisconsin was flagged twice on its opening drive.

Watch, listen live

Time: 3:06 p.m. CT

TV: Fox

Watch onlineFox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @marcmorehouse@Hlas@JSteppe1@GazetteOnIowa

Pregame links

» No. 18 Iowa at No. 13 Wisconsin: The Big Analysis

» For Iowa QB Nate Stanley, Wisconsin game is far more than a trip home

» Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor looks to get back on track against Iowa

» Iowa Hawkeyes vow to forget their last game at Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium

» Upset Wisconsin, or Iowa is toast in the Big Ten West

» Iowa football: 5 Things to know about Wisconsin

The Gazette

