Iowa at Northwestern preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

After getting back in the win column against Purdue last week, No. 20 Iowa (5-2, 2-2) hits the road for another Big Ten West game against Northwestern (1-5, 0-4) Saturday at Ryan Field.

Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and follow the game.

Did you know ... Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is 9 yards shy of 1,000 for his career?

Predictions

Line: Iowa -10

Marc Morehouse — I so wanted to pick an 11 score for this one. Football needs more “Eleveners.” Iowa 13, Northwestern 12

Mike Hlas — The great Cloris Leachman, who has won nine Emmys and an Oscar, was born in Des Moines and studied drama at Northwestern. From this day forward, we shall call this the Cloris Leachman Game. Iowa 20, Northwestern 10

Jeff Johnson — Back in the day, I was able to get into one of these schools. I’ll let you guess which one. Iowa 24, Northwestern 7

Beth Malicki — I’ve diagnosed many co-workers, family members and strangers accurately in my lifetime, and when I saw Brandon Smith go down Saturday I was like, “nope, that’s not good.” And I take no joy in being right. Iowa 20, Northwestern 13

Ben Visser — With the Wisconsin loss to Illinois, the Hawkeyes are still in the hunt for the Big Ten West title. Iowa 21, Northwestern 17

Todd Brommelkamp — It’s that time again. Time for Northwestern to take out an entire season of frustration out on Iowa. Cats come up just short of the upset. Iowa 19, Northwestern 14

Watch, listen live

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Watch online: WatchESPN

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KGYM-AM 1600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @marcmorehouse, @GazetteOnIowa