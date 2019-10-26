Iowa Football

Iowa at Northwestern preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

No. 20 Hawkeyes try to end 3-game skid in series against struggling Wildcats

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) jogs off the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) jogs off the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The Gazette

After getting back in the win column against Purdue last week, No. 20 Iowa (5-2, 2-2) hits the road for another Big Ten West game against Northwestern (1-5, 0-4) Saturday at Ryan Field.

Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and follow the game.

Did you know ... Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is 9 yards shy of 1,000 for his career?

Predictions

Line: Iowa -10

Marc Morehouse — I so wanted to pick an 11 score for this one. Football needs more “Eleveners.” Iowa 13, Northwestern 12

Mike Hlas — The great Cloris Leachman, who has won nine Emmys and an Oscar, was born in Des Moines and studied drama at Northwestern. From this day forward, we shall call this the Cloris Leachman Game. Iowa 20, Northwestern 10

Jeff Johnson — Back in the day, I was able to get into one of these schools. I’ll let you guess which one. Iowa 24, Northwestern 7

Beth Malicki — I’ve diagnosed many co-workers, family members and strangers accurately in my lifetime, and when I saw Brandon Smith go down Saturday I was like, “nope, that’s not good.” And I take no joy in being right. Iowa 20, Northwestern 13

Ben Visser — With the Wisconsin loss to Illinois, the Hawkeyes are still in the hunt for the Big Ten West title. Iowa 21, Northwestern 17

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Todd Brommelkamp — It’s that time again. Time for Northwestern to take out an entire season of frustration out on Iowa. Cats come up just short of the upset. Iowa 19, Northwestern 14

 

Pregame links

» No. 20 Iowa at Northwestern: The Big Analysis

» Ryan Schmidt’s life as the career backup at Iowa: 5 years, no snaps and no regrets

» Can Iowa football end its losing streak to Northwestern?

» Iowa football mailbag: KungFuJohnBob is right, the sky isn’t falling

» Jackson Subbert is the common denominator in Iowa’s successful kicking game

» Iowa is down to plan B or C at the X receiver position after Brandon Smith’s injury

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
The Gazette 2019 Business Awards

Honoring successful businesses, companies, organizations, and professionals in the Corridor on October 29.

PURCHASE TICKETS
2019 Everyday Heroes
Everyday Heroes Luncheon

Honorees for the Everyday Heroes program will be celebrated at an awards breakfast scheduled for Friday, November 1, 2019, from 7am-9am at the Hotel Kirkwood. Tickets are now available.

Purchase Tickets

» Iowa football notebook: Mekhi Sargent hopes “slump” is over

» Iowa Hawkeyes look like Patriots compared to Northwestern

» Iowa football: 5 Things to know about Northwestern

 

Watch, listen live

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Watch online: WatchESPN

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KGYM-AM 1600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @marcmorehouse, @GazetteOnIowa

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Ryan Schmidt's life as the career backup at Iowa: 5 years, no snaps and no regrets

Hlastradamus Odds Pod: Iowa-Northwestern picks and a lock of the week involving Pauly Shore

Can Iowa football end its losing streak to Northwestern?

On Iowa Podcast: Iowa-Northwestern preview and Derrick Foster on running backs

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

This is who the University of Iowa calls when it needs 250 pounds of local onions

Linn County landfill has only 25-year capacity left

This Cedar Rapids family goes all-in decorating house for Halloween

Fire causes heavy damage to 2nd Street house in Marion

Federal deficit hits nearly $1 trillion for this fiscal year

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.