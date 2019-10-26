Iowa football at Northwestern: Live updates, How to watch

The No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 2-2) are 10.5-point favorites Saturday against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-5, 0-4) at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

2nd Quarter updates

12:25 2nd: Iowa 10, Northwestern 0

Iowa marched 57 yards on 15 plays, but Dan Gaziano tipped Nate Stanley's third-and-4 pass from the Northwestern 22 and it fell incomplete. Keith Duncan converted on a 40-yard field goal attempt to put the Hawkeyes up two scores.

1st Quarter updates

3:52 1st: It's a quick three-and-out for Northwestern and Iowa has it back at its 21.

5:01 1st: Nate Stanley looked to have a third-down conversion with a 34-yard pass to Sam LaPorta to the Northwestern 37, but it was overturned after review. Iowa punted and Northwestern took over at its 34.

6:34 1st: Aidan Smith connected with JJ Jefferson for a 9-yard gain and a first down, but the Hawkeyes didn't allow anything else on this Northwestern drive. Iowa has the ball back at the Northwestern 27.

8:38 1st: Iowa 7, Northwestern 0

Tyrone Tracy just made a game-changing play. The Iowa receiver spun out of a group of four Northwestern tacklers on a third-and-10 catch and went 50 yards for the first score of the game.

9:32 1st: Northwestern moved the ball into Iowa territory but the Hawkeyes came up with a fourth-and-2 stop. Chauncey Golston burst into the backfield to wrap up John Moten IV for a loss of 2 on the carry. Iowa takes over at midfield.

11:59 1st: Iowa's offense couldn't take advantage of the turnover. Nate Stanley was sacked for a loss of 11 by Dan Gaziano on third-and-6, setting up a longer field goal attempt for Keith Duncan. The Iowa kicker pushed his 46-yard attempt wide right.

13:29 1st: Iowa comes up with a turnover. Brady Reiff batted a pass down at the line and Chauncey Golston came up with the interception. Iowa has it at the Northwestern 21.

14:03 1st: You may not have seen it on ESPN2 due to technical difficulties, but Iowa went three and out on its first drive with two incomplete passes and 4-yard completion from Nate Stanley to Nico Ragaini. The Wildcats start at their 35.

Watch, listen live

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Watch online: WatchESPN

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KGYM-AM 1600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @marcmorehouse, @JSteppe1, @GazetteOnIowa