Iowa Football

Iowa football at Northwestern: Live updates, How to watch

No. 20 Hawkeyes look to get above .500 in Big Ten play

Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. (John Steppe/The Gazette)
Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. (John Steppe/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 2-2) are 10.5-point favorites Saturday against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-5, 0-4) at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

Stay tuned for live updates.

2nd Quarter updates

12:25 2nd: Iowa 10, Northwestern 0

Iowa marched 57 yards on 15 plays, but Dan Gaziano tipped Nate Stanley's third-and-4 pass from the Northwestern 22 and it fell incomplete. Keith Duncan converted on a 40-yard field goal attempt to put the Hawkeyes up two scores.

1st Quarter updates

3:52 1st: It's a quick three-and-out for Northwestern and Iowa has it back at its 21.

5:01 1st: Nate Stanley looked to have a third-down conversion with a 34-yard pass to Sam LaPorta to the Northwestern 37, but it was overturned after review. Iowa punted and Northwestern took over at its 34.

6:34 1st: Aidan Smith connected with JJ Jefferson for a 9-yard gain and a first down, but the Hawkeyes didn't allow anything else on this Northwestern drive. Iowa has the ball back at the Northwestern 27.

8:38 1st: Iowa 7, Northwestern 0

Tyrone Tracy just made a game-changing play. The Iowa receiver spun out of a group of four Northwestern tacklers on a third-and-10 catch and went 50 yards for the first score of the game.

9:32 1st: Northwestern moved the ball into Iowa territory but the Hawkeyes came up with a fourth-and-2 stop. Chauncey Golston burst into the backfield to wrap up John Moten IV for a loss of 2 on the carry. Iowa takes over at midfield.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

11:59 1st: Iowa's offense couldn't take advantage of the turnover. Nate Stanley was sacked for a loss of 11 by Dan Gaziano on third-and-6, setting up a longer field goal attempt for Keith Duncan. The Iowa kicker pushed his 46-yard attempt wide right.

13:29 1st: Iowa comes up with a turnover. Brady Reiff batted a pass down at the line and Chauncey Golston came up with the interception. Iowa has it at the Northwestern 21.

14:03 1st: You may not have seen it on ESPN2 due to technical difficulties, but Iowa went three and out on its first drive with two incomplete passes and 4-yard completion from Nate Stanley to Nico Ragaini. The Wildcats start at their 35.

Pregame links

» No. 20 Iowa at Northwestern: The Big Analysis

» Can Iowa football end its losing streak to Northwestern?

» Iowa is down to plan B or C at the X receiver position after Brandon Smith’s injury

» Iowa football notebook: Mekhi Sargent hopes “slump” is over

» Iowa Hawkeyes look like Patriots compared to Northwestern

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
The Gazette 2019 Business Awards

Honoring successful businesses, companies, organizations, and professionals in the Corridor on October 29.

PURCHASE TICKETS
2019 Everyday Heroes
Everyday Heroes Luncheon

Honorees for the Everyday Heroes program will be celebrated at an awards breakfast scheduled for Friday, November 1, 2019, from 7am-9am at the Hotel Kirkwood. Tickets are now available.

Purchase Tickets

» Iowa football: 5 Things to know about Northwestern

Watch, listen live

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Watch online: WatchESPN

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KGYM-AM 1600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @marcmorehouse, @JSteppe1, @GazetteOnIowa

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa at Northwestern preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

Ryan Schmidt's life as the career backup at Iowa: 5 years, no snaps and no regrets

Hlastradamus Odds Pod: Iowa-Northwestern picks and a lock of the week involving Pauly Shore

Can Iowa football end its losing streak to Northwestern?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

This is who the University of Iowa calls when it needs 250 pounds of local onions

Linn County landfill has only 25-year capacity left

This Cedar Rapids family goes all-in decorating house for Halloween

It's time to stop a taxing problem in rural Iowa

Fire causes heavy damage to 2nd Street house in Marion

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.