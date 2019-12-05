On Iowa Podcast: Bowl possibilities are narrowing

ON IOWA PODCAST

Iowa players including wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) and defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celebrate following an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Iowa won 27-24. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
We get into bowls on this week’s On Iowa Podcast.

The scenario is fairly simple: Iowa and the Holiday Bowl like each other, but the Citrus Bowl will hang on to Iowa for insurance and because it’s Disney World and a premier vacation destination, Iowa and the Big Ten will be cool with that.

Holiday Bowl is down to Iowa or Michigan, but maybe Michigan goes and faces Alabama in the Citrus?

The bowl possibilities are narrowing and we’ll know Sunday afternoon, either way.

We talked about the Black Friday game. Yes, A.J. Epenesa’s day was a defensive end no-hitter. Wait, he just made another tackle.

Huskerland should have an eyebrow raised over Scott Frost rhetoric. It’s not always the players fault, not in year 2.

We were on the cusp of getting into 2020. And Scott is actually going to visit Iowa QB commit Deuce Hogan. Take it easy, we’ll get there. It’s not even horse latitudes, not even close.

We will podcast next Monday, discussing Iowa’s bowl destination and any news that might happen between now and then.

