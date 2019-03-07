Iowa Football

#oniowapod covers Iowa NFL combine results, Hawkeye legend Reese Morgan, and The Athletic's college football coach rankings

Mar 2, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa tight end Noah Fant (TE04) runs the 40 yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
#oniowapod covers Iowa NFL combine results, Hawkeye legend Reese Morgan, and The Athletic's college football coach rankings

On this week’s #oniowapod of course, The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman is my podcast partner and I wanted discuss The Athletic’s ranking of college football coaches going into 2019. These rankings didn’t go great for Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. My argument is if these rankings don’t fit Ferentz, what’s Pat Fitzgerald doing in there? Is it because he returns your calls? Anyway, good debate here. And fun. I almost suggested to Scott that we try this, but that’ll be more of a June deal.

Iowa lost a coaching legend yesterday when longtime defensive line coach Reese Morgan announced his retirement. The tributes poured in. We discuss and touch a little on what Iowa’s move here could be. Scott mentioned Aaron Kampman. I thought maybe Dowling Catholic coach Tom Wilson.

We spend a second on Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany’s retirement. It’s not coming until 2020, so let’s put a pin in this. Scott had three suggestions that you’ll want to pay attention to. I had some crazy notions you can quickly dismiss if you want (and you probably should).

We talk combine. All four Hawkeyes crushed it like a soda can under a pickup truck tire. Did Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson switch spots? If Iowa doesn’t have the first TE picked in the draft, it’ll be the biggest upset in football this year.

We got to your Twitter questions and that’s where the hoops discussion lives this week.l Comments: (319) 398-8256; marc.morehouse@thegazette.com

