Iowa vs. Middle Tennessee preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

No. 14 Iowa (3-0, 1-0) wraps up nonconference play Saturday at Kinnick Stadium as it hosts Middle Tennessee (1-2).

Here our predictions, plus pregame coverage and details on how to follow the game.

Did you know ... Nate Stanley ranks third in Iowa history with 58 career TD passes, traling Drew Tate (61) and Chuck Long (74)?

Iowa-Middle Tennessee predictions

Pregame line: Iowa -23.5

J.R. Ogden — I’m sitting in for Marc Morehouse this week. He’s a little busy losing a daughter but gaining a son. Iowa 44, Middle Tennessee 12

Mike Hlas — “Angry voices are always assaulting us from all sides. The humorless we always have with us. And they always have their soapbox. The din of indignation gets deafening.” — from sportswriting legend Jim Murray’s 1993 autobiography. What made me think of that lately? What hasn’t? Iowa 42, Middle Tennessee 14

Jeff Johnson — If you are ever in Murfreesboro (home of Middle Tennessee), stop in at Spinelli’s and get the Walk of Shame pizza. It’s eggs, cheese, potatoes and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham. Veggies are available upon request. Iowa 35, Middle Tennessee 21

Beth Malicki — I took today’s version of the Myers-Briggs test, called the Enneagram and I’m a Type 9 “Enthusiast.” I’m enthusiastically trying to keep up on all the PR meltdowns plaguing this great state so that someday I can open up a crisis communication firm. Iowa 38, Middle Tennessee 17

Ben Visser — Middle Tennessee has already played two other Power Five teams and that hasn’t exactly gone well, losing by a combined 81-39. Iowa 38, Middle Tennessee 10.

Todd Brommelkamp — I passed right through Murfreesboro once on the way to Lynchburg. Iowa will enjoy a similar experience Saturday. Iowa 45, Middle Tennessee 17

Watch, listen, follow: Iowa vs. Middle Tennessee

Kickoff time: 11:05 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Watch online: WatchESPN

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KGYM-AM 1600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @Hlas, @jeje66, @GazetteOnIowa