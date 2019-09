The last time Iowa and Rutgers played, in 2016, Ihmir Smith-Marsette was at the game as a Rutgers recruit.

A lot has changed in three years.

Smith-Marsette, a Newark, N.J., native, is now a Hawkeye, and he burned the Scarlet Knights on the first possession of Saturday’s game at Kinnick Stadium.

The Iowa junior receiver got past the Rutgers secondary and hauled in a 58-yard touchdown pass from Nate Stanley to give the Hawkeyes a 7-0 lead.