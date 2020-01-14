Iowa football ranked 15th in final AP poll

The Iowa football team, which finished the 2019 season with a win over USC in the Holiday Bowl, is ranked No. 15 in the final Associated Press Top 25.

The Hawkeyes finished 10-3 overall, winning their last four games. Iowa finished 6-3 in the Big Ten.

LSU, which toppled Clemson, 42-25 in the national championship game, is No. 1, followed by Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon.

Penn State finished ninth in the final poll, Minnesota 10th and Wisconsin 11th. Michigan ranked 18th.

Notre Dame, which beat Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl, finished 12th.

Iowa opens the 2020 season Sept. 5 at home against Northern Iowa, which finished the season ranked fifth in the final FCS poll.