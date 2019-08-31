Iowa Football

Nate Stanley and Brandon Smith team up for Iowa's first TD of 2019 season: Watch

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walks to the field to warm up against Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walks to the field to warm up against Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Miami (Ohio) scored the first touchdown of the game Saturday at Kinnick Stadium on Brett Gabbert’s 9-yard pass to Jack Sorenson, but Iowa immediately answered with a scoring drive of its own.

The Hawkeyes completed a nine-play, 79-yard drive when Nate Stanley found Brandon Smith for a 9-yard touchdown and 10-7 Iowa lead with 8:20 left in the second quarter.

Stanley started the game 10 of 15 for 112 yards. Three of those completions were to Smith, who was up to 26 yards at the time of his TD.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa football vs. Miami (Ohio): Live updates, How to watch

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Iowa vs. Miami (Ohio) preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

10 must-haves for game day tailgating

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids' Legion Arts struggling with over $100,000 in debt, trying to chart future path

Five killed, 21 injured after suspect hijacks mail truck in Odessa, Texas

Intoxicated driver in stolen car steals another while running from police in Iowa City, officials say

Shots fired in southeast Iowa City before sunrise Saturday

Saying goodbye to a worrisome summmer

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.