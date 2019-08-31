Nate Stanley and Brandon Smith team up for Iowa's first TD of 2019 season: Watch

Miami (Ohio) scored the first touchdown of the game Saturday at Kinnick Stadium on Brett Gabbert’s 9-yard pass to Jack Sorenson, but Iowa immediately answered with a scoring drive of its own.

The Hawkeyes completed a nine-play, 79-yard drive when Nate Stanley found Brandon Smith for a 9-yard touchdown and 10-7 Iowa lead with 8:20 left in the second quarter.

Stanley started the game 10 of 15 for 112 yards. Three of those completions were to Smith, who was up to 26 yards at the time of his TD.