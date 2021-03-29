Iowa football expects to host fans at Kinnick Stadium in 2021

IOWA CITY — Without any specifics, Iowa athletics director Gary Barta opened Monday’s spring football news conference with the expectation that Kinnick Stadium will be hosting fans this fall.

“We have received the path forward from the Big Ten and from the University of Iowa to have fans in Kinnick Stadium again,” Barta said. “Infections are down, hospitalizations are down and vaccines are certainly becoming more readily available.”

Barta doesn’t have any clarification on what percentage of fans the program will be able to host this fall. In a news release on March 24, the Big Ten Conference announced attendance policies for all remaining 2020-21 Big Ten Conference regular season competitions would follow local health guidelines and restrictions.

Iowa announced that same day it would allow 50 percent capacity at outdoor venues for events, but will continue to restrict attendance at indoor events. This past weekend, women’s soccer, field hockey and tennis hosted fans. Baseball and softball allowed season-ticket holders first priority.

In addition, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz discussed the possibility of Iowa hosting two in-person events for fans and media during the spring football season, which started Monday and will conclude on May 1.

“We’re hoping to have two opportunities and hopefully, the weather will cooperate,” Ferentz said.

Comments: (319) 398-8387; leah.vann@thegazette.com