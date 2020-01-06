ON IOWA PODCAST

What will the 2020 Iowa football depth chart look like?

On Iowa Podcast: 10 variables as we look to next season

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) passes to running back Tyler Goodson (15) in the fourth quarter of their NCAA football game against Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The #oniowapod has reached the “turn in your gear” time of the year.

It’s the ceremonial putting away of football. At least the gear part of football. We, all of us in college football land, don’t get to play with helmets now for another nine months. Thirty-five Saturdays, I believe.

So, we unravel today and will continue to probably until the next signing period in February.

Today we mostly covered what we think a 2020 depth chart might look like.

Here are the variables:

1. A new QB

2. Rebuild on the D-line

3. The inside trio on the OL

4. Running back

5. Best WR corps since ...

6. Potential growth at TE

7. Corner spot open

8. Grad transfer punter, kinda gotta

9. The third-year sophomore football biological clock

10. Probably a new safety, too

We also made it to a few Twitter questions. Didn’t get them all. It’s the offseason. We can always double back.

