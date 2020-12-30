Iowa Football

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, ISU's Breece Hall and JaQuan Bailey announced FWAA 1st-team all-Americans

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is tackled by Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Another day, another all-America honor for Daviyon Nixon and Breece Hall

Nixon, Iowa’s junior defensive tackle, and Hall, Iowa State’s sophomore running back, have been named first-team all-America by the Football Writers Association of America, it was announced Wednesday. Iowa State defensive end JaQuan Bailey also was selected to the first team.

Nixon and Hall have picked up first-team recognition on three of five all-America teams used to determine consensus all-American status. The American Football Coaches Association will announce its all-American team Thursday, with the Walter Camp team announced January 7.

Nixon and Hall already have been named first-team All-American by The Associated Press. He was the Big Ten Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum was named second-team all-American by the FWAA.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

