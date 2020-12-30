Another day, another all-America honor for Daviyon Nixon and Breece Hall

Nixon, Iowa’s junior defensive tackle, and Hall, Iowa State’s sophomore running back, have been named first-team all-America by the Football Writers Association of America, it was announced Wednesday. Iowa State defensive end JaQuan Bailey also was selected to the first team.

Nixon and Hall have picked up first-team recognition on three of five all-America teams used to determine consensus all-American status. The American Football Coaches Association will announce its all-American team Thursday, with the Walter Camp team announced January 7.

Nixon and Hall already have been named first-team All-American by The Associated Press. He was the Big Ten Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum was named second-team all-American by the FWAA.

