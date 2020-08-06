Iowa Football

Iowa announces plans for some fans to attend football games this season

Only single-game tickets available, face coverings required

Iowa fans save seats in the front row as the gates open before a 2018 game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — The Iowa athletics department announced Thursday plans for 10,000 to 15,000 fans to attend home football games this fall, with only single-game tickets for sale and face coverings required.

The Hawkeyes are set to play five games at Kinnick Stadium in a conference-only schedule released by the Big Ten on Wednesday.

“If we play and fans are permitted to attend, the five home Big Ten Conference games will be sold as single games and not as a season ticket,” Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta wrote in a letter to fans. “This provides greater access and flexibility for our season ticket holders and the opportunity to increase or decrease capacity as the season unfolds.”

The season-opener is scheduled for Sept. 5 against Maryland. Other home games are Sept. 26 vs. Nebraska, Oct. 3 vs. Northwestern, Oct. 31 vs. Michigan State and Nov. 14 vs. Wisconsin.

Prices will be announced later and will vary based on the game and seat location.

Tickets will be in groups of two or four and 6-foot social distancing methods will be in place throughout the stadium.

Additional updates include:

• All tickets and parking passes will be mobile.

• Students will have access to single-game tickets in the student section. The capacity will be limited and distribution plans are still being finalized.

• Parking lots will be restricted to 50 percent capacity and open four hours before kickoff.

• Seat locations will be best available at the time of purchase, by section.

• Parking will be sold on a single-game basis with one spot per account.

