Iowa AD Gary Barta to serve as College Football Playoff committee chair again

University of Iowa athletics director Gary Barta will return for his second year as chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

This will be Barta’s third year on the selection committee and second as chair.

Selection committee members serve three-year terms, meaning it loses Joe Castiglione, Ken Hatfield, Ronnie Lott, Todd Stansbury and Scott Stricklin.

The new members named on Tuesday are University of Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart, North Carolina State athletics director Boo Carrigan, University of Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte, Will Shields, a former All-America lineman from the University of Nebraska, and Joe Taylor, a former coach and current athletics director at Virginia Union University.

