Iowa Football

Iowa AD Gary Barta to serve as College Football Playoff committee chair again

University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

University of Iowa athletics director Gary Barta will return for his second year as chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

This will be Barta’s third year on the selection committee and second as chair.

Selection committee members serve three-year terms, meaning it loses Joe Castiglione, Ken Hatfield, Ronnie Lott, Todd Stansbury and Scott Stricklin.

The new members named on Tuesday are University of Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart, North Carolina State athletics director Boo Carrigan, University of Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte, Will Shields, a former All-America lineman from the University of Nebraska, and Joe Taylor, a former coach and current athletics director at Virginia Union University.

Comments: (319) 398-8387; leah.vann@thegazette.com

leah.vann

All articles by Leah

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

2 Iowa Hawkeyes, 2 UNI Panthers to play in 2021 Senior Bowl

Former Iowa football player Dalles Jacobus plans next steps for music career

Iowa adds Florida OL Michael Myslinski to 2021 recruiting class

Iowa football newcomer Justice Sullivan all about strength

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Collins Aerospace to seek $85 million in 2021 cost reductions

Snowfall totals: See how much snow fell in Eastern Iowa

Why are fewer Iowans getting tested for COVID-19?

Cedar Rapids taps funds, Marion seeks loan while awaiting FEMA money for derecho cleanup

COVID-19 vaccine available to Linn County residents 65 and older starting Tuesday

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.