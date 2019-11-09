Iowa at Wisconsin preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

No. 18 Iowa (6-2, 3-2) and No. 13 Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) battle for the Heartland Trophy on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and listen to the game.

Did you know ... Iowa kicker Keith Duncan is tied for first in the country with 19 field goals made?

Predictions

Line: Wisconsin -9

Marc Morehouse — It’s the canned hams banging against the appliances. Too many refrigerators on one side. Wisconsin 23, Iowa 10

Mike Hlas — Camp Randall Stadium is located on the grounds of a former Union Army training camp during the Civil War. Wisconsin and Iowa were on the right side of history. That’s a good thing. Wisconsin 18, Iowa 9

Jeff Johnson — Tried to make my wife eat a cheese curd on a recent weekend trip to Wisconsin. It was a no-go. Just won’t do it. So I guess poutine is out of the question now, too. Iowa 24, Wisconsin 23

Beth Malicki — This pick ’em is dedicated to our 16-year-old who emptied the dishwasher twice with no prompting and is maintaining a 4.1 GPA. Please call the Pope as there is a miracle pending. Wisconsin 20, Iowa 14

Ben Visser — I know it’s not an acceptable thing to say while living in Iowa, but dairy > corn. Wisconsin 17, Iowa 14

Todd Brommelkamp — Jonathan Taylor Thomas > Jonathan Taylor. Wisconsin halts its two-game skid with a little home improvement at Iowa’s expense. Wisconsin 21, Iowa 14

Pregame links

» No. 18 Iowa at No. 13 Wisconsin: The Big Analysis

» For Iowa QB Nate Stanley, Wisconsin game is far more than a trip home

» Iowa football practices physically to play physically

» Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor looks to get back on track against Iowa

» Iowa football mailbag: The question on Big Ten tiebreakers is getting a little ahead of things

» Iowa vs. Wisconsin: Fun Facts, the U2 Edition

» Iowa Hawkeyes vow to forget their last game at Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium

» 4 games between Iowa and the Big Ten championship game

» Upset Wisconsin, or Iowa is toast in the Big Ten West

» Iowa football: 5 Things to know about Wisconsin

Watch, listen live

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV: Fox

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

