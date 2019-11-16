Iowa Football

Iowa vs. Minnesota preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

Hawkeyes. Gophers. Pig.

Floyd of Rosedale: The prize for the winner of Iowa vs. Minnesota. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

Floyd of Rosedale is on the line Saturday at Kinnick Stadium — and so is an unbeaten record for one team. The 20th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3, 3-3) host the No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-0, 6-0) in Big Ten football.

Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and listen.

Did you know ... Iowa is 14-4 in its last 18 trophy games?

Predictions

Line: Iowa -3

Marc Morehouse — Other animals that would work for a Minnesota-Iowa rivalry: squirrel, possum and robin. Iowa 27, Minnesota 24

Mike Hlas — If Iowa beats Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin will feel happy and Minnesota will feel sad. You know how everyone else will feel? With their fingers. Iowa 28, Minnesota 21

Jeff Johnson — I rowed a boat ... once. Iowa 21, Minnesota 20

Beth Malicki — The last time Minnesota won at Iowa our refrigerator was a solid appliance. Today a chair holds the door closed and I got food poisoning this week because it can’t keep the milk cold enough. Minnesota, 27, Iowa 20

Ben Visser — I hope P.J. Fleck’s rowboat is sturdy enough to carry a bronze pig back to Minneapolis. Minnesota 31, Iowa 21

Todd Brommelkamp — Minnesota may be the better team but we’ve all seen this act before. Iowa 27, Minnesota 21

How America is picking Iowa vs. Minnesota

Pregame links

» Floyd of Rosedale, 1999 and now: The parallels for Minnesota and Iowa

» Former Iowa QB Matt Sherman selling a hot Gophers product

» Iowa football mailbag: Kirk Ferentz has always been evasive on the topic of offense

» Fun Facts: Minnesota-Iowa, the Nature Boy Ric Flair edition

» Minnesota magnitude: This is a very different Floyd week for Iowa

» Iowa football notebook: Brandon Smith remains out, Kristian Welch getting closer

» Iowa football needs a new 2-point plan

» Iowa football: 5 Things to know about Minnesota

Watch, listen live

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: Fox

Watch onlineFox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen onlineTuneIn

Follow: @marcmorehouse, @Hlas, @jeje66@GazetteOnIowa

The Gazette

