Iowa vs. Illinois preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

It’s senior day at Kinnick Stadium as the 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3, 4-3) close the home portion of their regular season against the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-4, 4-3) in a Big Ten West football game.
Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and listen.
Did you know ... Iowa’s senior class has a record of 32-17, including 19-8 at Kinnick Stadium?
Predictions
Line: Iowa -15
Marc Morehouse — A classic KF two-score milker. Iowa 27, Illinois 17
Mike Hlas — I wouldn’t miss this game for the world. But only because I don’t want the world. Where would I put it? Iowa 42, Illinois 21
Jeff Johnson — Yes, Illinois Coach Lovie Smith’s real first name is Lovie. It’s Lovie Lee Smith, to be specific. Iowa 28, Illinois 17
Beth Malicki — It’s that time of year again. Time to craft awkward emails and texts to my relatives trying to gently reject their invitations to travel during the holidays. Iowa 31, Illinois 17
Ben Visser — Lovie Smith finally has Illinois headed in the right direction. Still ... Iowa 24, Illinois 14
Todd Brommelkamp — Lovie Smith. Three-hour tour. Something something coconut radios. Don’t mind me, it’s the cold medicine talking. Iowa 31, Illinois 14
Pregame links
» Illinois at No. 17 Iowa: The Big Analysis
» Iowa-Illinois football rivalry: No epics, no trophy, no sellout
» The Hawkeye Paulsens: From Climbing Hill, Iowa, to Kinnick Stadium
» All of a sudden, Illinois football got competitive
» Fun Facts: Iowa football vs. Illinois, Rose Bowl Tavern edition
» Despite never being a starter, Devonte Young stuck it out at Iowa for 4 years and found his niche
» Iowa Hawkeyes enter the emotional zone of senior day and goodbyes
» Iowa’s path to Big Ten West success not getting smoother
» Iowa football: 5 Things to know about Illinois
Watch, listen live
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: BTN
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]
Listen online: TuneIn
Follow: @marcmorehouse, @Hlas, @jeje66, @GazetteOnIowa