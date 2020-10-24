Iowa Football

How America is predicting Iowa-Purdue, Iowa State-Oklahoma State

There will be games!

Two games, two 2:30 starts, lots of predictions.

Iowa at Purdue

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: Iowa, 27-23

Dallas Morning News: Eight of the nine panelists pick Iowa to win and cover as 4-point favorites

Athlon Sports: All three panelists pick Iowa to win

Geoff Clark, USA TODAY: Iowa, 35-24

Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press: Iowa, 24-20

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press: Purdue, 27-23

Josh Slagter, MLive.com: Iowa, 24-23

Jeff Johnson, Cedar Rapids Gazette: Iowa, 35-31

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

USA TODAY: Four of the six panelists pick Iowa State to win

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Iowa State, 26-23

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: Oklahoma State, 28-23

Dallas Morning News: Five of the nine panelists pick Iowa State to cover as 3.5-point underdogs, and four of those five take the Cyclones to win the game.

Sam Cooper and Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports: Both pick Oklahoma State to cover the 3.5.

Athlon Sports: All three panelists pick Oklahoma State to win

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Iowa State, 35-33

Berry Tramel, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma State, 27-24

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: Oklahoma State, 27-23

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press: Iowa State, 28-23

Al.com: Six of the 10 panelists pick Oklahoma State to cover the 3.5 points

Ben Visser, Cedar Rapids Gazette: Iowa State, 28-27

