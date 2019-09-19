Hlastradamus Odds Pod: Cy-Hawk aftermath and Big Ten picks

Iowa may have won last week’s Cy-Hawk game, but the Hawkeyes didn’t cover the game day line. Mike Hlas and Tim Sullivan discuss the oddities of that game on the latest Hlastradamus Odds Pod. Iowa is off this week, but Mike and Tim offer their picks for Iowa State vs. Louisiana Monroe and three noteworthy Big Ten games Saturday.

Plus, an interview with Jake Reed, the sportsbook manager at Riverside Casino, about the first few weeks of sports betting in Iowa.

