Iowa Football

Hlastradamus Odds Pod: Cy-Hawk aftermath and Big Ten picks

An ISU fan questions the call for a second rain delay in the second quarter at a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
An ISU fan questions the call for a second rain delay in the second quarter at a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Iowa may have won last week’s Cy-Hawk game, but the Hawkeyes didn’t cover the game day line. Mike Hlas and Tim Sullivan discuss the oddities of that game on the latest Hlastradamus Odds Pod. Iowa is off this week, but Mike and Tim offer their picks for Iowa State vs. Louisiana Monroe and three noteworthy Big Ten games Saturday.

Plus, an interview with Jake Reed, the sportsbook manager at Riverside Casino, about the first few weeks of sports betting in Iowa.

The Hlastradamus Odds Pod is brought to you by ELITE Sportsbook. Listen here, or subscribe to the podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcher or Soundcloud.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Oliver Martin's playing time not a discussion topic for Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz

Iowa, Iowa State say both marching bands 'have been the target of unacceptable behavior'

Iowa marching band subjected to 'inappropriate' actions in Ames, university says

On Iowa Podcast: Breaking down Iowa's Cy-Hawk victory

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

ISU fan's Busch Light charity drive reaches $225K in donations for UI Children's Hospital

Two 19-year-olds plead to lesser charges in Cedar Rapids burglary that turned fatal

Ex-lover in corn rake killing: Woman was afraid of husband

Marion police issue Quickfind for Victoria Pena, missing teen

Cedar Rapids school custodian accused in sexual abuse of teen

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.