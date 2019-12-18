On Iowa Podcast: Remembering Hayden Fry

On a special edition of the On Iowa Podcast, journalists who covered Hayden Fry for The Gazette remember the former Iowa football coach, who died Tuesday at the age of 90.

Gazette sports editor J.R. Ogden, former sports editor Mark Dukes and former assistant sports editor Jim Ecker share their stories of a coach who transformed Iowa football from a perennial loser to a consistent winner.

Marc Morehouse and Scott Dochterman will record their weekly version of the On Iowa Podcast on Thursday.