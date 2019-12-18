Hayden Fry tributes: Former Hawkeyes honor celebrated Iowa football coach

Hayden Fry made a tremendous impact on countless Iowans thanks to his 20-year run as Iowa football coach, none more so than his players and coaches.

» Bob Stoops: Hayden Fry brought 'swagger and attitude' to Iowa

Here is a collection of social media tributes from Fry’s Hawkeyes after the legendary coach died Tuesday at the age of 90.

Amazing Coach w/great integrity! In my NJ living room, in front of my parents, he made a PROMISE to this NJ kid to allow me to play baseball & football at Iowa & kept his word! We trusted him & his word! He never waivered!

Allowed me to achieve my dreams! Love u Coach, RIP! pic.twitter.com/XYUX6OTuqD — Danan Hughes (@dahughesguy83) December 18, 2019

Can’t help but think of Coach Hayden Fry on National Signing Day. Almost 24 years ago today I accepted his offer to be a Hawkeye, which changed my life forever. I am eternally grateful he took a chance on a small town kid from Alvord, Iowa. Rest In Peace, Coach. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/bqliOqHQrp — LeVar Woods (@LeVarWoods) December 18, 2019

We lost a great one and a legend yesterday. Coach Fry was as genuine as they come. An absolute honor to have played for him. One of a kind. God bless. pic.twitter.com/qZ7cj8fVsJ — Matt Markway (@MattMarkway) December 18, 2019

So glad to have been able to express my appreciation to my ⁦@TheIowaHawkeyes⁩ coaches! Our condolences and prayers to the Fry family and may coach Hayden Fry Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/YRUHKYT0CU — Merton Hanks (@MertonHanks36) December 18, 2019

I was very fortunate to be part of changing the culture at the University of Iowa. Coach Fry said, said we would change things in the program.. We started with a passion, purpose and all the right people.. At Iowa… https://t.co/1r9UBmfeMc — Andre Tippett (@AndreTippett) December 18, 2019

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Holiday Light Finder Browse and upload great light displays from all across Iowa Take a Look

This man gave me an opportunity to walk on and join the Hawkeye Family. He gave me a scholarship, my first coaching job, and the coaching DNA for life. I love you Coach Fry. #Hawkeyes #MyCoach pic.twitter.com/3niQ53q04Y — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) December 18, 2019

Coach Fry had a tremendous impact on my life. He will be greatly missed. My prayers are with the Fry family. https://t.co/CYtwqWYKqP — Matt Whitaker (@MattWhitaker46) December 18, 2019

He gave me a chance to walk on at Iowa Football, he bestowed a nickname for me "Repeat" I love you coach Fry, thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime & for taking great care of this Island boy in Iowa City!! RIP Coach I will never 4get you! Pray for his whole family! pic.twitter.com/j8J9cHdSnC — Eppy Epenesa (@EEpenesa) December 18, 2019

Heaven is having a High Porch Picnic tonight. Coach Fry changed all of our lives forever. I love you Coach-RIP https://t.co/CQLfUTTrVC — Chuck Long (@ChuckLongIowa) December 18, 2019

Glad I could see Coach Fry earlier this year at his 90th birthday party. His impact in the world will last forever! I was in his office only one time, when he gave me a scholarship after my freshman season. It was one of the best memories of my life.#HaydenFry pic.twitter.com/JQE2WKC4Eg — Brion Hurley (@brionhurley) December 18, 2019

R.I.P Coach Fry. Thank you for taking a chance on a kid from a small town of 9500 in Illinois. He was a great man. As a coach, he wanted nothing but the best for his players. He touched so many lives that have been changed for the better. https://t.co/7LUGswaXix — Mike Goff (@WKUMikeGoff) December 18, 2019

For the entire Stoops family, our heartfelt condolences to Coach Fry’s family. A man that we all loved and revered. RIP Coach - our journey would have been much different without you. Thanks for the memories of a life time!!!!!! A if there ever was one! pic.twitter.com/MPhHcSXJQ4 — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) December 18, 2019

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my coach and mentor, Hayden Fry. He had a profound effect on the Stoops family, helping Bob, Mike and me grow as young men and then influence us in our coaching careers. Heartfelt sympathies go out to Coach Fry’s family and friends. — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) December 18, 2019

Hayden Fry was an icon. He touched the hearts of all he coached. His impact on my family and me will always be cherished. We are all saddened by this news but forever grateful for his contributions to college football. I am so fortunate to have played & coached for him. pic.twitter.com/ccOLETm048 — Mike Stoops (@Mike_Stoops41) December 18, 2019

Coach Fry gave this skinny walk-on kicker a chance to play at Iowa, I am forever grateful for what he saw in me, and the values he instilled in me. Love you Coach, RIP. — Rob Houghtlin (@robhhawkeye7) December 18, 2019

Tonight I sit here with tears in my eyes morning the loss of one of the greatest coaches ever. A true father figure to every player who played for him. So many memories and stories to tell! RIP Coach Fry. @HawkeyeFootball @LegacyHawks @IAFootballClub @Hawk_Historian pic.twitter.com/2KBOoD2aUt — Matt Purdy (@MattPurdyOLC) December 18, 2019

