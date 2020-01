A celebration of life for former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry will be held Jan. 25 in Frisco, Texas.

Fry died Dec. 17 at the age of 90.

“Join us for a memorial service to celebrate our best moments and memories of this legendary coach, husband, father and mention,” the announcement reads.

The celebration will be held at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, starting a 4 p.m.

The University of Iowa announced it will hold a celebration of life on its campus at a later date.

» The Gazette’s special section honoring Hayden Fry