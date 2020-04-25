Iowa Football

Iowa's Geno Stone picked by Baltimore Ravens in NFL Draft

Pennsylvania native picked Iowa over Akron, so being picked in the 7th round will only deepen that shoulder chip

Iowa defensive back Geno Stone runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

So, Geno Stone had to wait to hear his name picked in the NFL Draft. It got into the seventh round Saturday before the Hawkeye safety heard his name.

The Baltimore Ravens picked the 5-10, 210-pound safety with the 219th pick.

So, Stone came to Iowa from New Castle, Pa., with an impressive 22 offers, including Harvard and Yale. There wasn’t much interest from the Power 5. Michigan State thought it had an opening and talked to Stone about a visit. It didn’t happen and that made him double down on his first choice, which was Akron. Even Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz wondered if Stone “robbed a bank” because so many Power 5 programs didn’t take a look.

After a late offer and a long drive to Iowa City, Stone picked the Hawkeyes.

So yes, Stone had to wait until the seventh round. And that’s OK, he’s had plenty of practice brushing off doubt.

Part of the highlight package the draft telecast played for Stone was his pick-6 at Penn State in 2018. Of course, the “Penn State passed on Stone” storyline made an appearance.

So yeah, seventh round. Stone is used to coming in low and leaving on a high.

At the combine in February, Stone talked about the Iowa coach who helped him and a lot of Hawkeyes defensive backs into the draft, defensive coordinator/secondary coach Phil Parker.

“As a defensive back, coach Parker really gets all the underappreciated defensive backs and turns them into some gems,” Stone said. “You look at from anyone from Bob Sanders all the way up to Amani Hooker from last year. There you saw guys people really never thought about in the recruiting process and coach Parker took them.”

Stone got some high praise on the draft telecast, which ran on both ESPN and NFL Network.

“This has been my guy through the draft process,” NFL Newtork draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “When I talk to general managers and personnel executives, ‘Tell me what I’m missing on Geno Stone, because I have a big grade on Geno Stone. He’s my 12th safety. What am I missing?’

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I couldn’t get any support for him around the league. All the guy does is pick off balls, he plays faster than he times, he can high point. He’s quick to read, key and diagnose. He delivered big hits. He played with energy. I don’t know, I guess I just missed on this one. I thought this guy was a darn good football player and did not imagine he’d be available at this point.”

As the 219th pick, Stone is in line for a $2.7 million, four-year contract and a $107,000 signing bonus. Stone left the Hawkeyes with a year of eligibility remaining. As a junior, Stone had 70 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Comments: (319) 398-8256; marc.morehouse@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa QB Nate Stanley has a 1-hour, 9-minute commute to his new job with the Minnesota Vikings

If NFL careers of Tristan Wirfs, A.J. Epenesa become stocks, call your broker

Iowa's Michael Ojemudia rides NFL combine performance to the Denver Broncos

A.J. Epenesa begins NFL career in Buffalo

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Interest in gardening flourishes in pandemic

Iowa's cities fret over how they'll make ends meet

Even with federal aid, Iowa higher ed takes big hit from pandemic

New Cedar Rapids animal shelter manager learning the ropes while weathering coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus the latest crisis to strike farmers

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.