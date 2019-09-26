HLASTRADAMUS ODDS PODCAST

Hlastradamus Odds Pod: The best future lines for Iowa and Iowa State this season

Plus this week's picks against the spread

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Datrone Young breaks up a pass intended for Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during the third quarter of their college football game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Iowa won 18-17. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

College football players and coaches would never get caught saying they’re looking ahead. But we here at the Hlastradamus Odds Pod can do just that. What lines stick out over the final 3/4 of the Iowa and Iowa State schedules? Mike Hlas and Tim Sullivan evaluate in the first part of this week’s episode.

Plus, we pick Iowa vs. Middle Tennessee and Iowa State at Baylor against the spread, as well as other noteworthy games this week.

Listen here, or subscribe to the podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcher or Soundcloud

The Gazette

