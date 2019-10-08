Iowa Football

Former Iowa running back Derrick Mitchell Jr. dies at 24

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Austin Blythe (63) and running back Derrick Mitchell Jr. (32) high five fans after their 40 to 10 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois on Saturday, October 17, 2015. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Iowa announced former running back Derrick Mitchell Jr. died Monday from injuries suffered in an automobile accident over the weekend. He was 24.

Mitchell played for Iowa from 2014 to 2016, playing one year as a graduate transfer in 2017 for Texas Tech.

Mitchell is from St. Louis.

 

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated Mitchell was 26. He was 24.

