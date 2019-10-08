Former Iowa running back Derrick Mitchell Jr. dies at 24

Iowa announced former running back Derrick Mitchell Jr. died Monday from injuries suffered in an automobile accident over the weekend. He was 24.

Mitchell played for Iowa from 2014 to 2016, playing one year as a graduate transfer in 2017 for Texas Tech.

Mitchell is from St. Louis.

Kirk Ferentz offered his condolences during today's press conference.



"It's just a very tough thing. Way, way too young for something like that to happen." pic.twitter.com/9aEM7KUg8N — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) October 8, 2019

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated Mitchell was 26. He was 24.