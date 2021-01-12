Iowa Football

Former Iowa DB Julius Brents will transfer to Kansas State

Pass interference is called on Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Julius Brents (20) as he tries to break up a pass to Purdue
Pass interference is called on Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Julius Brents (20) as he tries to break up a pass to Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Isaac Zico (7) in the end zone near the end of the fourth quarter of a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana on Saturday, November 3, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)

Former University of Iowa cornerback Julius Brents announced Tuesday night on Twitter that he is transferring to Kansas State.

Brents was a four-star recruit from Indianapolis who played 11 games as a true freshman for the Hawkeyes in 2018 but just one in 2019 because of injury. He redshirted.

Brents played extensively in Iowa’s opener this past season against Purdue but was relegated to backup and special teams duties after that. He entered the NCAA’s transfer portal in early November.

He will be a sophomore eligibility wise at Kansas State, whose head coach is Waterloo native Chris Klieman.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

