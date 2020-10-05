Iowa Football

Djimon Colbert, Taajhir McCall opt out of 2020 Iowa Hawkeyes football season

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) celebrates a tackle during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stad
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) celebrates a tackle during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa announced late Monday afternoon that Djimon Colbert and Taajhir McCall have officially opted out of the 2020 football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colbert started all 13 games for the Hawkeyes last season at weakside linebacker, recording 61 tackles and intercepting a pass. He is a junior from Shawnee Mission, Kan.

McCall is a redshirt freshman defensive end who has yet to play for Iowa. He is from Pensacola, Fla.

Iowa is scheduled to open the nine-game regular season Oct. 24 at Purdue.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Aaron Kampman and Brad Meester: Small-town Iowa football to NFL and back

Iowa defense, special teams preview: Lots of bodies, not a ton of questions

Iowa offense preview: Personnel meetings will probably be pretty short

On Iowa Podcast: This is the year for a Cy-Hawk bowl game

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Dicamba damage in Iowa 'most extensive' in decades

4 vying for 3 Johnson County supervisors seats

Fact Checker: Ashley Hinson targets immigration law after Cedar Rapids police ride-along

Voter guide: What you need to know about early voting, voting by mail and Election Day voting

University of Iowa looks for Hawk Shop, bookstore partner

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.