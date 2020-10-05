Djimon Colbert, Taajhir McCall opt out of 2020 Iowa Hawkeyes football season

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa announced late Monday afternoon that Djimon Colbert and Taajhir McCall have officially opted out of the 2020 football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colbert started all 13 games for the Hawkeyes last season at weakside linebacker, recording 61 tackles and intercepting a pass. He is a junior from Shawnee Mission, Kan.

McCall is a redshirt freshman defensive end who has yet to play for Iowa. He is from Pensacola, Fla.

Iowa is scheduled to open the nine-game regular season Oct. 24 at Purdue.

