Former Iowa DB D.J. Johnson transferring to Purdue

Former Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson is staying in the Big Ten West, announcing Friday on Twitter that he is transferring to Purdue.

The Indianapolis Star reported that Purdue will try to get Johnson eligible this season. The Boilermakers and Hawkeyes are scheduled to meet Nov. 21 in West Lafayette, Ind.

“New beginnings!! Just want to give all praises to the most High for allowing me to be in this position,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I am officially committed to Purdue University. West Lafayette I promise you are getting the best version of me.”

New beginnings!! Just want to give all praises to the most High for allowing me to be in this postition. I am officially committed to Purdue university. West Lafayette I promise you are getting the best version of me #boilerup #station21 pic.twitter.com/0CG2KAtCUk — DJ JOHNSON (@DjJohnson1127) June 12, 2020

Johnson, an Indianapolis native, was projected to see time as a backup cornerback for Iowa this season.

Johnson announced on May 20 that he had entered the transfer portal. He was one of 50-plus former Hawkeyes who spoke up on social media last week about a culture of racism and bullying in the program.

Most of those comments have centered on strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who has since been placed on administrative leave, but Johnson tweeted “We not gone put all the blame on KF and Doyle. Position coaches are not exempt!! The truth gone come to the light believe that.”

He named defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Phil Parker in a reply to former teammate and 2019 NFL Draft pick Geno Stone.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Coach Parker is a problem. Just bc he treated YOU well doesn’t mean he treated everyone else that way. We not gone act like his actions are justifiable just because he got you in a better position. Can’t believe you gone sit here and be blind to everything he does on the daily in that program just because he treated you well because you were a huge part of the success of that defense.”

He later said his “goal wasn’t to call out Phil Parker if y’all took it that way that’s on it. It was to shine light on the type of unjustifiable things that take place in that program that we have to deal with on the daily.”

Johnson played in 11 games and started one as a redshirt freshman last season, totaling 14 tackles (11 solo). He was named Big Ten co-freshman of the week after totaling eight tackles and breaking up two passes in the Hawkeyes’ 18-17 win over Iowa State. He started against Michigan on Oct. 5 but only played special teams the rest of the season.

He played in three games during his redshirt year in 2018.