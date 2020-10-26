Iowa football depth chart: No big news ahead of Northwestern game

CEDAR RAPIDS — Not a lot of news on the two deeps this week for the Iowa football team.

Everyone who started in last Saturday’s season opener at Purdue is listed as a starter for Saturday’s home opener against Northwestern. That game kicks at 2:30 and will be televised by ESPN.

The only interesting things of note are Seth Benson being listed as backup middle linebacker to Nick Niemann. Benson was unavailable for the Purdue game for an unspecified reason, as was intended starter Jack Campbell, who is out multiple weeks with mononucleosis.

Niemann slid to the middle from weakside backer, with redshirt freshman Jestin Jacobs starting on the weakside. Iowa’s depth at that position is being severely tested, with Campbell out, Dillon Doyle having transferred to Baylor and Djimon Colbert opting to sit out the season because of COVID-19.

Other interesting tidbits include walk-ons from the Metro being listed as No. 2s at their positions.

Former Cedar Rapids Kennedy prep Dalles Jacobus is listed as the backup to Jack Heflin at right defensive tackle. Former Cedar Rapids Xavier prep Quinn Schulte is listed as backup to Jack Koerner at free safety.

Kaevon Merriweather was listed as Koerner’s backup last week going into the Purdue game but is No. 2 at strong safety this week behind Dane Belton.

Iowa played two true freshmen last week on special teams in defensive back Reggie Bracy and linebacker Jay Higgins. Other guys to make their Hawkeye debuts were Mike Timm, Shadrick Byrd and Yahweh Jeudy.

Iowa announced Monday it conducted 653 COVID-19 PCR tests last weeks in its athletics department, with 647 negative tests and six positive. Since May 29, the department has had 7,548 negative tests and 259 positive.

Game time has been set for Iowa’s game Nov. 7 at home against Michigan State. Kickoff is at 11 a.m., with the game being televised by ESPN.

