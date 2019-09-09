Iowa football Depth Chart Monday: Kaevon Merriweather likely out vs. Iowa State

If you follow me on Twitter, you know that I’ve had some good fortune with people wanting to help out.

We don’t get great looks at TVs in the press box. The stream is three plays behind, if it’s working at all. So, I’ll occasionally ask for help from the “DVRers.”

It’s a stab at a gamewatch community. I’m perhaps not the best to start a community, but here we are.

I’ve had more help. A couple of years ago, Thad Nelson, a teacher/coach at Treynor High School (near Council Bluffs), started including me in his tweets that had some really great info on Iowa’s passing game. Basically, a passing chart.

I asked Thad this year if I couldn’t share these with readers. He was good with it. Here you are. Good stuff, especially this year, with Iowa’s passing game appearing to maybe, possibly be the feature of Iowa’s offense. Running is there and improving, but the passing game might be Iowa’s most dangerous offensive element.

It looks like that through two games.

So, page through the photos above. Click the arrows and learn some stuff about Iowa’s passing offense. What patterns do you see? And “none” is an OK answer. I think that’s the footprint offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is shooting for.

On to the depth chart.

— Free safety Kaevon Merriweather is not listed and is likely out. He suffered a sprained foot in the last minutes of practice on Friday and sat out last week’s win against Rutgers. He’s a young player and last week would’ve meant a lot as far as development goes.

For now, it’s sophomore walk-on Jack Koerner for the second straight week. He had a quiet game last week. Let’s chalk that up as a success.

You saw strong safety Geno Stone go down with what looked like a knee injury. He’s listed as the starter, so he’s probably fine. He’s also listed as the backup at free safety. It looks like fifth-year senior walk-on John Milani is the third safety this week.

When Stone left the game late last week, Koerner and Milani were the safeties.

— On offense, the only change is backup QB Peyton Mansell is not listed. Redshirt freshman Spencer Petras played 15 snaps against Rutgers in the fourth quarter. He appears to be the full-stride No. 2 QB for the Hawkeyes.

— On the true freshmen: Running back Tyler Goodson, tight end Sam LaPorta, wide receiver Desmond Hutson and guard Justin Britt have now played in two games.

Goodson seems to have a building resume going on. After nine carries for 36 yards in the opener, he rushed 10 times for 53 yards last week. He’s been used as the No. 3 back. You also saw a little more of junior Ivory Kelly-Martin last week. It’s probably a good bet Goodson doesn’t redshirt, but you never know.

LaPorta, Britt and Hutson played 11 snaps each. Of those three, LaPorta is probably the best candidate to play the season. The Iowa TE group needs some staggering in its classes.

