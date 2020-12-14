Iowa Football

Iowa football depth chart: Ihmir Smith-Marsette not listed in 2-deeps

Senior receiver injured his ankle celebrating one of his two touchdowns against Wisconsin

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs from Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal, left, after catching a pass durin
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs from Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal, left, after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa football’s depth chart at wide receiver has been flipped.

The two deeps for Saturday’s Big Ten Conference Champions Week encounter against Michigan at Kinnick Stadium were released late Monday afternoon, and they did not contain Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

The senior wide receiver had a huge game this past Saturday in a 28-7 win over Wisconsin, catching seven passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns: one of 19 yards and another from 53.

But Smith-Marsette injured his left ankle following his 53-yard TD after doing a celebratory front flip in the end zone. Smith-Marsette left the field limping shortly after the flip and returned with a protective walking boot on his foot.

 

He insisted in a postgame interview that he was going to be fine, but that apaprently is not the case.

“As I’m getting to the end zone, I already had a celebration planned,” Smith-Marsette said, pointing out he was going to act like a bull in honor of the Heartland Trophy his team won for winning the game. “But as I got closer to the end zone, I was, like, by myself. It was just instant, it happened. I’m cool, I’m happy. Do I regret the flip? No. Would I do it again? Probably. I’m just happy we got the win. Everybody was having fun. We came out with the victory.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Smith-Marsette was named Monday the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week for his on-field performance. He has two TDs in each of Iowa’s last two games, including two weeks ago at Illinois.

He is the fourth Hawkeye to win some Big Ten weekly honor this season, following kicker Keith Duncan (Special Teams Player of the Week against Nebraska), Charlie Jones (same honor against Michigan State) and Zach VanValkenburg (Defensive Player of the Week against Minnesota).

“That’s a painful lesson, right? Youthful exuberance,” Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz said of Smith-Marsette's injury. “Ihmir is a spirited guy, a demonstrative guy. It he had been able to nail his landing, maybe it would have been a great move. That’s a painful lesson for me. Hopefully he’ll be able to bounce back. He had a big game today. I was really happy to see him (do that). I know he had family here, so that’s special. He was a big part of the win.”

Hawkeyes tight end Shaun Beyer has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2021 College Gridiron Showcase & Symposium, an indication the senior will not be returning to college football, though he could get a do-over year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The showcase is Jan. 17-21 at Fort Worth, Texas. Participants will take part in combine-style, non-contact drills, attend meetings and get opportunities to interview with pro football personnel. Beyer has the fourth-highest tight end grade in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Iowa athletics department announced it conducted 696 PCR tests for COVID-19 last week and had just one positive case. Since regular testing began in late May, Iowa has had 331 positive coronavirus tests, 11,521 negative tests and one inconclusive test.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa gets Michigan at home Saturday for Big Ten Champions Week

Iowa football notes: Hawkeyes shut down Wisconsin on the ground

No. 16 Iowa 28, Wisconsin 7: From snoozer to snow angels, Hawkeyes finally have Heartland Trophy

Iowa football finally sticks the landing against Wisconsin

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa will return $21 million in pandemic relief funds misspent on computer system

University of Iowa administers state's first COVID-19 vaccine

This Cedar Rapids couple got COVID then died days after celebrating their 50th anniversary in the hospital

When can I get the COVID vaccine in Iowa? And other vaccine questions answered

UIHC to host live Q&A on new COVID-19 vaccine at 7 p.m.

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.