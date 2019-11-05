Iowa Football

College Football Playoff rankings: Iowa is No. 18 in first 2019 edition

Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Penn State are top 4

Oct 12, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) returns a kickoff against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
The Gazette

For the second straight year, Iowa is in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings — though not where it would ideally like to be, of course.

The Hawkeyes (6-2) are No. 18 in the first CFP Top 25 of 2019, released Tuesday night. Iowa doesn’t have a win against another ranked team, but faces No. 13 Wisconsin (6-2) on the road this week before hosting No. 17 Minnesota (8-0) next Saturday.

The Big Ten comes away as a big winner Tuesday night. Ohio State (8-0) is ranked No. 1, defying the Associated Press and coaches polls that have LSU and Alabama, respectively, in the top spot. Penn State (8-0) is ranked No. 4, taking the final playoff spot if the postseason started today. The Nittany Lions visit Minnesota in a battle of unbeatens Saturday.

The Tigers (8-0) and Crimson Tide (8-0) are Nos. 2 and 3 and meet this Saturday.

Clemson and Georgia are on the outside looking in for now at Nos. 5 and 6, followed by two Pac-12 teams — No. 7 Oregon and No. 8 Utah.

Oklahoma (7-1) is the highest-ranked Big 12 team, at No. 9, ahead of Saturday night’s game against Iowa State.

Florida (7-2) rounds out the top 10.

Iowa debuted at No. 16 last season before falling to No. 21 the next week and falling out a week later. The Hawkeyes climbed as high as No. 4 in 2015 before losing to Michigan State in the Big Ten championship game.

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta is in his first season as a CFP selection committee member. He is recused from participating in votes involving Iowa.

College Football Playoff Top 25: Nov. 5, 2019

1. Ohio State (8-0)

2. LSU (8-0)

3. Alabama (8-0)

4. Penn State (8-0)

5. Clemson (9-0)

6. Georgia (7-1)

7. Oregon (8-1)

8. Utah (8-1)

9. Oklahoma (7-1)

10. Florida (7-2)

11. Auburn (7-2)

12. Baylor (8-0)

13. Wisconsin (6-2)

14. Michigan (7-2)

15. Notre Dame (6-2)

16. Kansas State (6-2)

17. Minnesota (8-0)

18. Iowa (6-2)

19. Wake Forest (7-1)

20. Cincinnati (7-1)

21. Memphis (8-1)

22. Boise State (7-1)

23. Oklahoma Stat (6-3)

24. Navy (7-1)

25. SMU (8-1)

